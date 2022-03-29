Search

30 Mar 2022

Andrew to accompany Queen to Philip’s memorial service and have front row seat

Andrew to accompany Queen to Philip’s memorial service and have front row seat

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

29 Mar 2022 12:25 PM

The Duke of York is taking centre stage at the Duke of Edinburgh’s memorial as he accompanies the Queen to the poignant occasion.

Andrew is travelling with his mother by car from Windsor Castle to Westminster Abbey.

The decision comes despite Andrew paying millions out of court earlier this month to settle a civil sexual assault case.

It will be seen as a major signal of support from the monarch to her second son.

The Dean of Westminster is expected to escort the Queen to her seat when she makes the short walk from Poets’ Corner to the Lantern, with Andrew following behind.

The duke, who stepped down from public life over his friendship with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, has a front row seat in the Abbey, sitting close to his other siblings.

On his left will be his brother, the Earl of Wessex and Edward’s family, the Countess of Wessex and their children, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn.

Across the aisle on his right will the Princess Royal, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Princes of Wales and the Queen.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte will also attend with their parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and will sit behind the Queen.

Behind Andrew and Edward’s family will be Peter Phillips, and Zara and Mike Tindall and their daughters.

Hundreds of people including nearly 30 foreign royals and scores of representatives from Philip’s charities are gathering for the special thanksgiving service in honour of the country’s longest serving consort.

It is a poignant occasion for the Queen to remember her husband of 73 years among family and friends, after the limitations imposed on the duke’s funeral during the pandemic.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media