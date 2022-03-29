Search

30 Mar 2022

Queen, Camilla and Anne wear Edinburgh Green in tribute to Philip

Queen, Camilla and Anne wear Edinburgh Green in tribute to Philip

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

29 Mar 2022 2:25 PM

It was a touching tribute to a much-missed Duke of Edinburgh as the Queen and senior royal women stepped out in Edinburgh Green for Philip’s memorial service.

All wearing the same shade, the monarch, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Princess Royal sat in the front row of royal seats in Westminster Abbey, united in remembrance of Philip.

The duke’s official dark green livery colour was known as Edinburgh Green.

It was used for his staff liveries – the duke’s page at the coronation wore dark green and silver – and private cars.

The monarch’s brooch was another nod to her late husband of more than 70 years.

She chose her yellow gold, ruby and diamond scarab brooch, designed by Andrew Grima, which was a personal gift from Philip in 1966.

Camilla wore her Rifles brooch in recognition of the moment when her father-in-law handed over his role as colonel-in-chief of the regiment to her in 2020.

Others in the congregation also wore dark green, including Duke of Edinburgh Gold Award holder Doyin Sonibare, who delivered a special tribute about the effect Philip’s youth scheme had on her life.

The Duchess of Cambridge opted for a high-necked black dress with white polka dots and a textured wide-brimmed black hat.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media