Former king of Spain wants to appeal after losing High Court fight with ex-lover

The former king of Spain wants Court of Appeal judges to step in after he was sued by an ex-lover.

Corinna zu Sayn-Wittgenstein-Sayn, a Danish businesswoman, has taken legal action against Juan Carlos I and is seeking damages for personal injury.

She alleges he caused her “great mental pain” by spying on and harassing her.

Juan Carlos, 84, who ruled from 1975 until his abdication in June 2014 and the succession of his son King Felipe VI, denies any wrongdoing.

Lawyers representing Juan Carlos argued he is “entitled to immunity from the jurisdiction of the English courts in his capacity as a senior member of the Spanish royal family”.

But after a recent hearing in London, High Court judge Mr Justice Nicklin ruled against the former king, saying the claim can go ahead.

In a follow-up hearing on Tuesday, Juan Carlos’s lawyers told the judge they want to go to the Court of Appeal.

They will ask appeal judges to consider the case in the near future, they indicated.

Mr Justice Nicklin rejected the argument that, despite his abdication, Juan Carlos remains a “sovereign” and is entitled to personal immunity under the State Immunity Act 1978.

“There is only one king of Spain and head of state of Spain and, since June 19 2014, that has been his son, King Felipe VI,” he said.

“Whatever his special constitutional position following abdication, [Juan Carlos] is neither the sovereign nor the head of state of Spain.”

The judge also said Juan Carlos is not a member of the current king’s household within the meaning of the Act.

He said his position under the Spanish constitution is “entirely honorary” and provides him “no continuing role”.