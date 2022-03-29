Search

30 Mar 2022

Northern Shakespeare production leads to complaint about Yorkshire accents

Northern Shakespeare production leads to complaint about Yorkshire accents

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

29 Mar 2022 7:55 PM

A member of the audience left a York production of As You Like It because the actors were using Yorkshire accents, a theatre boss has said.

The Northern Broadsides’ touring production of the Shakespeare play was being staged at the York Theatre Royal when the complaint was made last week.

Bosses said the customer left after an hour and asked for a refund, but was refused.

Theatre chief executive Tom Bird posted on Twitter: “We’ve got a complaint this morning @YorkTheatre from someone who left after an hour of @NBroadsides  #AsYouLikeIt last week, because it had “Yorkshire accents” in it. 

“That’s Yorkshire accents, right here in Yorkshire.

“They want a refund.”

He replied to someone who asked if the customer got their money back – “No chance”.

On its website, Northern Broadsides said: “The classics don’t belong to any one region, or voice – they’re part of our common culture.

“Using regional Northern voices, from Newcastle to Liverpool, makes our performances engaging and immediate, allowing audiences to hear and appreciate the words like never before.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media