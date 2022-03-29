Search

30 Mar 2022

People with cancer ‘risk being left behind’ under new Covid-19 testing guidance

People with cancer ‘risk being left behind’ under new Covid-19 testing guidance

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

29 Mar 2022 9:55 PM

Some cancer patients are at risk of being “left behind” under new guidance which sets out who is eligible for free Covid-19 tests, a charity has warned.

Macmillan Cancer Support said it was welcome that people with symptoms of Covid-19 who are vulnerable to the effects of the disease will still be eligible for free tests.

But it urged minister to extend the offer of free testing to include immunocompromised people without symptoms.

It comes as a poll by the charity, shared with the the PA news agency, found that many people with cancer and their loved ones had been regularly testing to protect themselves.

Across the UK, 22% of cancer patients said that they had asked family or friends to take a test before they meet up.

And 30% of those having treatment said they take a test at least once a week.

Many cancer patients (70%) are still wearing masks in indoor settings, 42% try to keep a two-metre distance from others where possible and 19% are avoiding leaving the house as much as possible.

For cancer patients in England, 51% said that they do not think that the Government is doing enough to protect vulnerable people from Covid-19.

Lynda Thomas, chief executive at Macmillan Cancer Support, said: “The Government says it wants the public to learn to live with Covid, but this is only possible if people have the tools and resources to do so.

“Whilst it’s positive that those more vulnerable to getting seriously ill from Covid-19 will be eligible for free symptomatic testing, those who are asymptomatic have been left behind.

“Many immunocompromised people with cancer are still feeling incredibly nervous about living their everyday lives.

“Regular testing is a simple way to provide these individuals with the confidence to help manage and protect their health. The Government must urgently rectify this decision and ensure asymptomatic immunocompromised people, including those with cancer, can continue to access free testing.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media