Search

31 Mar 2022

What the papers say – March 30

What the papers say – March 30

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

30 Mar 2022 6:55 AM

Many of the nation’s front pages carry images of the Queen at her husband’s memorial service on the first anniversary of his death.

The Daily Mirror and The Sun have the same photo of a tearful Queen splashed across their fronts. “The pain and the stain: Queen’s tears for Philip as Andrew worms his way back into the limelight,” the Mirror says, while the Sun notes she was escorted into the service by the disgraced Duke of York.

The Daily Express says the duke assuming such a public role at his father’s service indicated the Queen’s apparent forgiveness of him, but his presence there caused tension among the rest of the royal family.

The Daily Mail similarly splashes with the story, featuring the Queen at the memorial on Andrew’s arm. It has claims from “insiders” alleging other royals were ashamed to have the disgraced duke “front and centre” at the service.

Elsewhere, The Independent, The Times, The Daily Telegraph and Metro carry the latest on the situation in Ukraine, reporting claims from the Kremlin that it will scale back its onslaught of Kyiv.

The Guardian and i write the Met Police has issued its first 20 fines to Downing Street staff over alleged lockdown-busting parties.

“Russia and EU in stand-off as Putin digs in on rouble payments on gas,” the Financial Times declares.

And the Daily Star says Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has re-joined peace-talks after his suspected poisoning earlier this month.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media