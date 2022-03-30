Search

31 Mar 2022

Family pay tribute to man whose body was found buried in garden

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

30 Mar 2022 11:55 AM

The family of a man who is alleged to have been murdered by a primary school teacher have issued a statement paying tribute to him and thanked well-wishers for their support.

The body of Nicholas Billingham, 42, was found buried in the back garden of a Northampton house on March 19, three days after the arrest of 48-year-old Fiona Beal.

In a statement released through Northamptonshire Police, relatives of Mr Billingham said: “Nick has been taken from us far too early and will always be in our hearts.

“We’ve been overwhelmed with offers of kind support, and words of comfort from so many beautiful people, and know that he will be sadly missed by all his friends, family and loved ones.

“Our heart aches for Nick. He was a gorgeous little boy, and we have so many cherished memories of him growing up and were so proud of the man he became. He just got on with life, which has now been tragically cut short.

“Rest in peace, Nick. Until we meet again, sleep tight and remember all the good times we had together. We will love you always and forever.”

A post-mortem examination found that Mr Billingham died as a result of a stab wound to the neck.

Beal, of Moore Street, Northampton, is accused of murdering Mr Billingham between October 30 and November 10 last year. She is next due in court on April 19.

Northampton’s Eastfield Academy, where Beal worked before her arrest, issued a statement this month expressing its sadness at Mr Billingham’s death, describing the incident as an “appalling tragedy that will shake our school community”.

