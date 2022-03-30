Search

31 Mar 2022

Petition calling for 40% cut in fuel duty hits 100,000 signatures

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

30 Mar 2022 1:25 PM

More than 100,000 people have signed a petition calling for further cuts to fuel duty.

The milestone means the petition, which calls for fuel duty and VAT on fuel to be slashed by 40% for two years, will now be considered for debate by MPs.

Fuel retailers have been accused of failing to fully pass on a 5p per litre cut in fuel duty introduced by Chancellor Rishi Sunak on March 23.

That was worth a saving of 6p per litre owing to the impact on VAT.

But the average price of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts has fallen by just 3.8p per litre.

Figures from data firm Experian Catalist show the average price per litre on Tuesday was 163.5p, compared with 167.3p on March 22.

The average price of diesel fell by 2.2p per litre over the same period, from 179.7p to 177.5p.

RAC fuel spokesman, Rod Dennis, said: “If the Treasury wasn’t aware of the strength of feeling when it comes to fuel prices before the spring statement, it certainly will be now.

“And, with fuel prices still some way off reflecting the full duty cut, it’s understandable that so many drivers remain disappointed when they come to fill up.

“There is now pressure on some retailers to show that drivers really will benefit from the duty cut and, on the Government, as to whether enough has been done to help drivers.”

Fuel duty was reduced from 57.95p per litre to 52.95p per litre until March next year.

VAT continues to be charged at 20% on the combined price of the product and the duty.

Questioned about the duty cut by radio station LBC last week, Transport Secretary, Grant Shapps, urged retailers to “absolutely pass this on”.

He called on motorists to “shop around” so firms “learn that if they don’t pass this on, then they’re going to lose business”.

The Petrol Retailers Association (PRA), which represents independent forecourts, wrote to the Cabinet minister on Tuesday explaining many of its members could not lower pump prices “immediately” as duty is charged on their wholesale purchases.

Director, Gordon Balmer, wrote: “The PRA understands why motorists are frustrated with high fuel prices.

“The Government should have established in their announcement that any cut in fuel duty wouldn’t be immediately reflected in pump prices.

“Over the last few weeks, our members have been pricing fuel competitively despite market volatility. Many members are making negative margins, particularly on diesel.”

