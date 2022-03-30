Search

Commons Speaker tells Tory MPs to shut up during Prime Minister’s Questions

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

30 Mar 2022 3:25 PM

The Commons Speaker told MPs to “shut up” as they booed and shouted during a question to the Prime Minister.

Sir Lindsay Hoyle also told Conservative MPs to “be quiet and behave yourselves” as they shouted during a question from Labour MP Matt Western.

After the Warwick and Leamington MP was told to bring his question on the cost of living crisis to a close by Sir Lindsay, Boris Johnson said Mr Western’s remarks “would be better as a sort of light essay in The Guardian”.

Mr Western had accused the Prime Minister of being out of touch as the cost-of-living crisis increases, saying: “It must be hard for the Prime Minister to stay in touch with financial reality given that donors and friends pay for flights and holidays.. and we also have a 200-million-dollar-man Chancellor.”

“Boring!” a Conservative backbencher could be heard to shout, before others joined in, in an attempt to make Mr Western finish his question.

Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle intervened, saying: “I hope we will come to the end of the question.”

As Conservative MPs tried to shout down Mr Western again, Sir Lindsay said: “Shut up and be quiet and behave yourselves! I hope that is the end of the question.

“I think the Prime Minister has got the gist of it, because I certainly have.”

Responding to the question, Boris Johnson said: “Can I say to him, as much as I admire his style, I think it would be better as a sort of light essay in The Guardian.”

The Prime Minister also claimed that the Government was taking action on the cost-of-living crisis, adding: “What we are doing is tackling the cost of living by dealing with the spike in energy prices and making sure that we take the right, long-term decisions to take this country forward.”

