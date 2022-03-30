Search

31 Mar 2022

Shrewsbury and Telford NHS Trust boss says services are now safe

Shrewsbury and Telford NHS Trust boss says services are now safe

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

30 Mar 2022 4:55 PM

The chief executive of the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust responded to the Ockenden report by saying she was confident its services are safe.

Louise Barnett also said the organisation, which was under a lot of scrutiny, was getting the support it needed to make further improvements.

Speaking to the PA news agency, Ms Barnett said: “I would like to apologise fully to the families involved for the poor care at this trust and for the pain and distress caused.

“We welcome this report today and the report we’ve had before. We have made changes in our organisation, implementing all of the actions in the first report within our control.

“And we are absolutely committed to implementing the actions in this further report to ensure that we provide the safest possible care for families in our communities.”

Asked about staff comments to the inquiry made in recent weeks, claiming workers had been told not to participate in the Ockenden investigation, Ms Barnett replied: “We are very committed to our culture change programme within the organisation.

“That is at the heart of our plans.

“We have made progress.

“We have more colleagues contributing their ideas and also raising concerns, which we are acting on within the organisation.

“But we do have more to go, and if any person or any member of staff has any concerns, I would really encourage them to raise it through the many routes we have available… so that we can absolutely act on those issues.”

Ms Barnett added that she was unable to provide any information about what levels of compensation had been paid by the trust in respect of its failings, or to how many individuals it had been paid.

Speaking at Shrewsbury Town Football Club, the health trust chief said the Ockenden report would be used to guide future actions.

“We will be focusing on all the areas that have been set out so that we can ensure that our plans are fully comprehensive,” she said.

Staff and families’ voices would be at the heart of the improvement plans, Ms Barnett pledged, adding: “We will continue to build on the progress we have made from the first report to deliver high quality care.

“I believe our services are safe.

“We have made significant investment in our services, we’ve recruited more midwives and consultants, we’ve invested very heavily in training…  and also we’ve been very open and transparent about the work we do.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media