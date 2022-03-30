Search

31 Mar 2022

Video of neighbours confronting killer released

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

30 Mar 2022 5:55 PM

A man’s fatal attack on his neighbour was captured on several CCTV doorbell cameras and recorded by eyewitnesses, a court heard.

Can Arslan, 52, attacked father-of-three Matthew Boorman in Snowdonia Road, Walton Cardiff, near Tewkesbury, Gloucestershire, on October 5 last year.

Arslan had subjected Mr Boorman, 43, and other residents of the new-build development, to years of threats and abuse, and had been charged with harassment just a week before the killing.

Jurors at Arslan’s murder trial at Bristol Crown Court saw a compilation of video clips taken on the day of Mr Boorman’s killing.

Some of the footage has been released by Gloucestershire Police after it was played in court.

It starts with off-duty police officer Stephen Wilkinson, who was carrying a piece of wood, following Arslan as he walks towards the rear entrance of neighbour Peter Marsden’s home.

Minutes earlier, Arslan had fatally stabbed Mr Boorman on his front lawn and was heading to confront Mr Marsden.

Mr Wilkinson is trying to make him drop the knife, telling him, ‘You stand still, now. Don’t you f****** go down there. Put the f****** knife down now. Put it down’.

Arslan forces the gate into Mr Marsden’s garden and the CCTV then shows Mr Marsden wrestling him out of his home – having been stabbed eight times – while Mr Wilkinson hits him with the wood.

Mr Wilkinson can be heard telling Mr Marsden to lock his door, and he leaves the garden and goes back into the street.

Arslan then lights a cigarette and leaves, where he is again confronted by Mr Wilkinson and other neighbours, who are now armed with golf clubs.

The footage ends with Mr Wilkinson again telling Arslan to put the knife down, and the attacker then walks back towards the Boormans’ home.

