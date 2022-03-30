Search

31 Mar 2022

Sophie’s honour at following in Philip’s footsteps in new Army role

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

30 Mar 2022 6:25 PM

The Countess of Wessex has taken over the Duke of Edinburgh’s former role as Colonel-in-Chief of The Royal Electrical & Mechanical Engineers (Reme).

Sophie was appointed by the Queen, who is head of the Armed Forces, with the decision announced the day after Philip’s memorial service.

The countess was said to be extremely honoured to be following in her father-in-law’s footsteps.

Philip held the honorary title for more than 50 years, becoming Colonel-in-Chief of the Corps in 1969.

The countess was among members of the royal family who gathered with the monarch in Philip’s memory at the service of thanksgiving for his life on Tuesday, 11 months after his Covid-restricted funeral.

Formed in 1942, the Reme is responsible for maintaining all the equipment the British Army operates from tanks and helicopters to weapons and communications equipment.

The Royal Family said on Twitter how the Corps combined the duke’s “enduring support of the Forces, and keen interest in engineering”.

Sophie held an audience with the Reme Master General Lieutenant General Paul Jaques and Colonel Jason Phillips on Wednesday to formally receive the title.

Lt Gen Jaques said the countess’s appointment would build on the legacy left by the duke.

“I am very much looking forward to welcoming the countess to the home of the Corps in MoD Lyneham to meet more of our amazing soldiers, see the technical training facilities and to discuss the Corps’ support to all those in the Reme Family – Cadets, regular soldiers, reserve soldiers, veterans and their families,” he said.

“His Royal Highness The Prince Philip served for more than 50 years as Colonel-in-Chief of the Corps of Reme, and always took a very keen interest in the Corps’ business.

“We look forward to a long and happy association with the countess, building on the legacy that the late Duke of Edinburgh leaves, in ‘keeping the punch in the Army’s fist’.”

Last week, during a visit to the headquarters of 5th Battalion The Rifles, Sophie met Reme soldiers currently attached to the Battalion, to hear about their work supporting the unit.

