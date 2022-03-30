Search

31 Mar 2022

Dozens of flights cancelled after British Airways technical issue at Heathrow

Dozens of flights cancelled after British Airways technical issue at Heathrow

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

30 Mar 2022 8:25 PM

British Airways flights out of Heathrow’s Terminal 5 were affected by a “technical issue” on Wednesday afternoon.

The airline apologised to customers who were inconvenienced by the problem, saying it had affected its operation for “a short time”.

In a tweet it later confirmed the issue had been resolved and it was working to help passengers whose journeys had been disrupted.

The issue is the latest to beset the airline in recent months.

In late February, the airline was forced to cancel all short-haul flights from Heathrow for several hours due to a hardware problem.

In a statement on Wednesday afternoon, a British Airways spokesperson said: “We experienced a technical issue for a short time this afternoon which affected our operation at Heathrow Terminal 5.

“This has now been resolved and we’re resuming flight operations.

“We’ve apologised to those customers who have been inconvenienced.”

According to British Airways’ website, dozens of flights due to leave Heathrow Terminal 5 between 1pm and 6pm on Wednesday were cancelled or departed late.

The site also shows others departed on time or early.

In a tweet, Heathrow Airport said: “A technical issue which affected British Airways this afternoon has now been resolved.

“We’re working with our airport partners to assist passengers whose journeys have been disrupted and have deployed additional resource in our terminals.

“Passengers are still advised to check their flight status with British Airways before travelling to the airport due to a number of resulting cancellations.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media