31 Mar 2022

Teenager convicted of killing boy stabbed in Birmingham

Teenager convicted of killing boy stabbed in Birmingham

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

30 Mar 2022 8:55 PM

A 15-year-old youth has been cleared of murdering another teenager but convicted of his manslaughter.

Jurors at Birmingham Crown Court deliberated over three days before acquitting four other defendants of murdering 14-year-old Dea-John Reid, who died from a single stab wound.

The defendants cleared were George Khan, 39, Michael Shields, 36, and two youths aged 15 and 16 who cannot be named because of their age.

A five-week trial was told that Dea-John was stabbed to death after being racially abused in the Kingstanding area of Birmingham in May last year.

CCTV footage of the killing was seen by jurors, who heard that Dea-John was attacked in “revenge” following an earlier altercation in a park.

Jurors also acquitted Hollie Davies, 36, of Waldon Walk, Birmingham, of assisting an offender by attempting to frustrate the inquiry into the killing.

Mr Shields, of Alvis Walk, Castle Bromwich, and Mr Khan, of Newstead Road, Birmingham, and the three teenagers all denied murder.

The youth convicted of manslaughter, whose identity is protected by a court order, was remanded in custody pending pre-sentence reports.

Commenting on the case, Kate Seal, of the CPS, said: “I cannot begin to imagine the crippling sense of loss felt by Dea-John’s family and friends.

“The verdict of manslaughter will not undo the devastation felt by so many at the senseless loss of a young life. Such unnecessary violence has no place in our society and the death of Dea-John Reid should have never happened.

“The irrational use of violence that is now prevalent on our streets and in our communities must cease if we are to prevent further tragedies among our youth. While no verdict can return Dea-John to his family, my thoughts remain with them.”

News

