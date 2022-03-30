Search

31 Mar 2022

London mansion of David and Victoria Beckham broken into

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

31 Mar 2022 1:55 AM

The West London mansion of David and Victoria Beckham was broken into and “thousands of pounds” worth of items were stolen, it has been reported.

The burglary of the couple’s Kensington home is believed to have occurred late in the evening while the Beckhams were at home with their 10-year-old daughter on Monday, February 28.

According to the Sun newspaper, the break-in was not discovered until son, Cruz Beckham, 17, returned home from a night out and found a broken window and a spare bedroom which had been “ransacked”.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson confirmed to PA News agency that officers had responded to reports of a burglary at a residential address on the W11 area of Kensington shortly around midnight on March 1.

They added that a number of items were reported stolen. No arrests have yet been made and enquiries are continuing.

According to the Sun, the missing items included “thousands of pounds of designer and electric goods”.

