Search

31 Mar 2022

What the papers say – March 31

What the papers say – March 31

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

31 Mar 2022 6:55 AM

The nation’s papers are dominated by a maternity scandal that has rocked the NHS after a report found 201 babies and nine mothers died needlessly.

The Daily Express, the Daily Mail, The Independent and i all carry what the latter calls the “biggest maternity scandal in the history of the NHS” after a damning report into baby deaths.

“At least 201 babies and nine mothers… may have survived had they had proper care at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust,” the Daily Mirror reports.

Meanwhile, The Guardian says a further 600 cases are currently being investigated by police.

The Times, which also reports on the scandal, has the headline: “Childbirth is not safe for women in England”.

Elsewhere, The Daily Telegraph carries public comments made by the head of GCHQ, Sir Jeremy Fleming. He says Vladimir Putin’s advisers “are afraid to tell him the truth” about Russia’s rapidly faltering campaign in Ukraine.

Metro carries the story about Tory MP Jamie Wallis who has come out as trans and revealed he was a victim of rape and blackmail.

“Germany and Austria plan for gas rationing over payment stand-off with Russia,” the Financial Times reports.

While The Sun‘s front focuses on the reported break-in and burglary of the West London mansion of David and Victoria Beckham.

And the Daily Star reports on the death of 33-year-old British singer Tom Parker from brain cancer.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media