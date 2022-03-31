Search

31 Mar 2022

On this day in 2003: Peter Ridsdale resigns as chairman of debt-ridden Leeds

On this day in 2003: Peter Ridsdale resigns as chairman of debt-ridden Leeds

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

31 Mar 2022 7:25 AM

Peter Ridsdale resigned after five years as chairman of debt-ridden Leeds on this day in 2003.

The then 50-year-old announced the news in a statement to the Stock Exchange amid increasing criticism from fans following the departures of a host of top stars and manager Terry Venables.

Ridsdale said: “After five years as chairman, I have decided to step down and hand over the reins as chairman to Professor John McKenzie, who has my full support.”

Rio Ferdinand, Robbie Keane, Lee Bowyer, Olivier Dacourt, Robbie Fowler and Jonathan Woodgate were all sold following David O’Leary’s departure as manager in June 2002.

The club spent big on players under the Irishman and topped the Premiership table in January 2002 but that was followed by a decline and period of turmoil.

Supporters vented their anger at Ridsdale, who they blamed for sanctioning the clear-out of players as well as the removal of Venables, but the club’s dire finances were also instrumental in his exit.

Ridsdale cited the impact on him and his family, saying: “In a high-profile role, when results are not up to expectation levels, you rightly expect criticism.

“This comes with the territory. When this criticism becomes so intense that it affects your family and health, it requires clear reflection on the right way forward.

“The intensity of personal criticism has led me to conclude that the best decision for myself, my family and the company is that I step down as chairman of the plc and football club and relinquish all executive responsibilities.”

Leeds managed to avoid relegation in 2003 but it was a different story the following season and, with finances worsening, the club entered administration in 2007 before demotion to League One.

The Whites spent three seasons in the third tier and 10 back in the Championship before finally returning to the top flight in 2020.

Ridsdale, who was subsequently involved with Barnsley, Cardiff, Plymouth and Preston, was disqualified from acting as a company director for seven and a half years in 2012 over payments channelled from football clubs into personal bank accounts in his name.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media