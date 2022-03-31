Search

31 Mar 2022

Pilot jailed for lying to get British Airways job

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

31 Mar 2022 11:25 AM

A pilot has been jailed for lying about his flying experience to get a job with British Airways, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said.

Craig Butfoy, of Matfield, Kent, made false claims to get and retain work with British Airways subsidiary BA CityFlyer – based at London City Airport – and former Irish regional airline Stobart Air, between April 2016 and March 2018.

He entered false details and altered entries in his flight logbook so it appeared he was more experienced than he was.

Butfoy was handed a 12-month prison sentence at Snaresbrook Crown Court, east London, on Monday after pleading guilty to four charges of fraud at an earlier hearing, according to the CAA.

Jonathan Spence, general counsel at the CAA, said: “The Civil Aviation Authority’s prosecution and the sentence imposed show that offences of this kind are taken very seriously by the Civil Aviation Authority and the courts.

“Pilot integrity is at the heart of aviation safety and we will take all steps necessary to maintain that position.”

