Search

31 Mar 2022

William and Kate appoint Bafta chief executive as head of their Royal Foundation

William and Kate appoint Bafta chief executive as head of their Royal Foundation

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

31 Mar 2022 1:55 PM

Bafta chief executive Amanda Berry is to lead the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Royal Foundation, Kensington Palace has announced.

William and Kate have appointed Ms Berry as their charitable organisation’s new chief executive.

The duke is president of arts charity Bafta, and has met Ms Berry many times over the years, with Kate also being greeted by her at the Bafta awards ceremony.

William and Kate said in a joint statement: “We are very much looking forward to working with Amanda and are thrilled that she has chosen to join us at The Royal Foundation.

“Her extensive experience will be of tremendous value as we continue our ambitious charitable work.”

Kensington Palace said Ms Berry would lead the foundation as “it continues to deliver an ambitious new strategy, mobilising leaders, businesses and people to address society’s greatest challenges together”.

Ms Berry, who started at Bafta in 1998 and became chief executive in 2000, said: “I am very excited to be joining The Royal Foundation as it continues to step up the global ambition for the duke and duchess’ philanthropic work.

“I have witnessed, and am so impressed by, the unique impact The Royal Foundation can make on the issues Their Royal Highnesses support, from mental health to conservation, and raising awareness of the importance of early years.”

Initiatives at the foundation include the development of the Earthshot Prize, Kate’s Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood and United for Wildlife.

She will take up the role in June.

Her appointment comes after the foundation’s previous chief executive, Jason Knauf, announced he was leaving last year.

Royal aide Mr Knauf previously made a bullying complaint against the Duchess of Sussex.

He worked for the Sussexes as their communications secretary when in October 2018 he emailed his concerns about Meghan, who denies the allegations, to William’s then private secretary, in an apparent attempt to force Buckingham Palace to protect staff.

The duchess later apologised to the Court of Appeal during her privacy case against the Mail on Sunday for not remembering exchanges with Mr Knauf.

The aide had divulged how he discussed the Finding Freedom biography multiple times with the duchess, who gave him several briefing points to share with the authors.

Her lawyers had previously told the High Court that any suggestion Meghan collaborated on the book about the Sussexes was a “conspiracy theory”.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media