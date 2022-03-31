Search

31 Mar 2022

Soldier trial adjourned due to ‘circumstances beyond control’

Soldier trial adjourned due to ‘circumstances beyond control’

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

31 Mar 2022 5:25 PM

The prosecution of a soldier over the death of a man in Northern Ireland in 1988 has been adjourned due to “circumstances beyond everybody’s control”.

David Jonathan Holden, 52, is on trial at Belfast Crown Court accused of the manslaughter of Aidan McAnespie in February 1988.

He denies the offence.

Mr McAnespie, 23, was killed in Aughnacloy, Co Tyrone, moments after walking through a border security checkpoint.

He was on his way to a local Gaelic Athletic Association club when he was shot in the back.

He had been spotted by the soldiers at the checkpoint as “a person of interest” whose photograph was on a montage inside the checkpoint.

The trial started at Belfast Crown Court on Monday.

The court heard on Thursday morning that the prosecuting barrister was unable to be at court due to circumstances beyond everyone’s control.

Mr Justice O’Hara described the turn of events as “disappointing for everyone, the defendant and his supporters and equally for the McAnespie family and their supporters”.

“More generally the aspiration was to finish evidence this week and then get into legal submissions next week and that cannot now be achieved,” he said.

“We’ll make whatever progress we can on tidying up bits and pieces today and then the resumption of the case will be given priority so that as soon as people are available and able to attend court the case will be relisted to complete at the earliest possible date.”

Holden is a former Grenadier guardsman from England, whose address on court documents is given as c/o Chancery House, Victoria Street, Belfast.

The case is being heard in a Diplock format, without a jury sitting.

It is proceeding amid the continuing controversy over Government plans to prohibit future Troubles-related prosecutions.

The Holden case is one of a series of high-profile prosecutions of veterans that have been pursued in Northern Ireland in recent years.

Members of the McAnespie family have attended the trial supported by Amnesty International.

Outside the court a number of protesters have staged a demonstration, calling for an end to Troubles prosecutions.

Conservative MP and former veterans minister Johnny Mercer, and Northern Ireland’s veterans’ commissioner Danny Kinahan, also attended the trial

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media