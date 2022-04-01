Search

01 Apr 2022

Departing NI vaccine head thanks health staff and public as 3.7m jabs delivered

Departing NI vaccine head thanks health staff and public as 3.7m jabs delivered

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

01 Apr 2022 10:55 AM

The outgoing head of Northern Ireland’s Covid vaccination programme has thanked everyone involved in delivering more than 3.7 million jabs.

Patricia Donnelly is stepping down from her role after 18 months.

Stormont Health Minister Robin Swann thanked Ms Donnelly for her efforts.

Ms Donnelly described the Covid vaccination programme as having required a “super-human effort from all involved”.

“From getting the vaccine to the right place, giving jabs in vaccination centres, pharmacies and GP practices, or making sure people know where and when to go for a vaccine,” she said.

“To the teams of vaccinators, administrative staff and volunteers who have worked tirelessly over the past 18 months – thank you. Your commitment and dedication has been truly remarkable. This was a team effort and it has been a huge honour to be involved.”

Ms Donnelly also thanked the public for coming forward to receive the vaccine.

However, she warned the virus has not yet gone away and urged all over the age of 75 and the vulnerable to come forward for their spring booster jab.

“I would again encourage everyone who is eligible for their booster to get it without delay,” she said.

“Vaccination clinics are still running across Northern Ireland and people are still coming forward for boosters as well as first and second doses. It’s not too late to get protected.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media