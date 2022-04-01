Search

01 Apr 2022

Fresh rail strike to cause disruption to services

Fresh rail strike to cause disruption to services

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

01 Apr 2022 10:55 AM

A rail operator is warning of a “significant reduction” in services on Sunday because of a fresh strike by conductors in a long-running dispute over pay.

TransPennine Express (TPE) asked customers to plan carefully as there will be an amended timetable in place because of the action by members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT).

“We’re advising customers not to travel on the majority of routes and to plan carefully if journeys are necessary,” said the company.

The RMT has also announced further strikes on Sundays until June 5, on Easter Saturday, April 30 and on June 4, the Jubilee Bank Holiday.

The RMT said there is a large discrepancy in pay levels for conductors and other train crews for doing the same thing.

General Secretary Mick Lynch said: “Our rock solid strikes will bring the network to a complete standstill and the blame firmly lies with TPE management’s intransigence on this issue.

“What we are asking for would cost the company less than the loss of revenue from strike action.

“RMT remains open to talks about properly rewarding our conductors for the crucial role they play in keeping the trains moving.”

Services affected on Sunday will hit routes around Liverpool, Manchester, Lancaster, Carlisle, Leeds, Hull, York, Scarborough, Middlesbrough, Newcastle and Edinburgh via Huddersfield.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media