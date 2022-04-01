Search

01 Apr 2022

First osteoporosis drug of its kind for more than a decade approved for NHS use

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

01 Apr 2022 12:25 PM

A health watchdog has approved the first new osteoporosis drug of its kind for more than a decade, after medics urged it to perform a U-turn.

Earlier this year, more than 100 experts wrote a letter calling on the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) to repeal its verdict that Romosozumab should not be given on the NHS.

The drug, which is administered as monthly injections, induces new bone formation and is highly effective at reducing the risk of fracture in postmenopausal women with severe osteoporosis

It is one of only two treatments that help to promote bone formation, and the first to reduce bone loss at the same time.

In their letter the medics wrote: “As clinicians working in this field, we know this is one of the biggest threats to living well in later life.

“Yet the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) has declined to recommend the first new osteoporosis medication in more than a decade.”

Now, in a final appraisal document, Nice has approved the drug for use in treating severe osteoporosis in people who are at high risk of fracture, if they have had a major osteoporotic fracture within 24 months.

Craig Jones, chief executive of the Royal Osteoporosis Society, welcomed the move, saying: “This is a major step forward for people living with severe osteoporosis.

“We’re pleased that Nice has listened to the views of clinical experts and patient advocates.

“Now, no matter where people live in the UK, healthcare professionals and eligible patients will have the same range of treatment options.

“The decision to approve the new medication is a reminder that there are safe, effective therapies and treatment options available to help prevent fractures and enable people to live well with osteoporosis.

“The crucial next step is to end the postcode lottery for fracture liaison services, which remains a stubborn barrier to people’s ability to get a timely diagnosis and treatment.

“Closing the eye-watering treatment gap for osteoporosis depends on ending the inequalities in local services across the NHS.”

Osteoporosis causes bones to lose strength and break more easily, and affects an estimated 3.5 million people in the UK.

Half of women and 20% of men over 50 will break a bone because of osteoporosis.

Nice has been contacted for comment.

