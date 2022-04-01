Search

02 Apr 2022

Police probing disappearance of teenager Phillip Harris in 1999 search property

Police probing disappearance of teenager Phillip Harris in 1999 search property

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

01 Apr 2022 3:25 PM

Police investigating the disappearance of a 15-year-old boy almost 23 years ago have appealed for information after launching a search of a home he had links to.

Phillip Harris vanished after telling his foster parents he was going to spend the night at a friend’s house, West Midlands Police said.

Despite media appeals in Birmingham and Manchester, where he had family ties, there have been no confirmed sightings of Phillip since he left his home in St Eleanors Close, West Bromwich, on the morning of July 28 1999.

The current residents of the property being searched, in St Paul’s Road, Smethwick, West Midlands, are unconnected to the enquiry and have been temporarily rehoused, police said.

Detective Inspector Jim Church said: “Sadly, there has been no proof of life for Phillip in all these years and we need to explore all the information we have to see if we can find out what happened to him.

“We have been in touch with Phillip’s family and made them aware of our investigations.

“Even though it is almost 23 years ago, we are sure that someone holds the key to Phillip’s disappearance and we would urge anyone with information to contact us.”

Phillip’s family said in a statement: “We think about Phillip every day. We love him and miss him more than words can say.

“If anyone has any information about what has happened to Phillip or where he might be, please let the police know.

“Even though he has been missing for many years, we are still desperate to know where Phillip is so that we can have some closure.”

Information can be given via Live Chat on the West Midlands Police website, or by contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media