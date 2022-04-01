Criminal inquiry into P&O Ferries launched

Criminal and civil investigations have been launched into the decision by P&O Ferries to sack nearly 800 workers.
The company was widely criticised for making the seafarers redundant without notice on March 17.
Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said the Insolvency Service has started “formal criminal and civil investigations”.
The Insolvency Service said: “Following its inquiries, the Insolvency Service has commenced formal criminal and civil investigations into the circumstances surrounding the recent redundancies made by P&O Ferries.
“As these are ongoing investigations, no further comment or information can be provided at this time.”
