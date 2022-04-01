Search

Serial killer Peter Tobin in hospital after falling unwell in prison

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

01 Apr 2022 4:55 PM

Serial killer Peter Tobin has spent two nights in hospital after becoming unwell at the prison where he is serving three life sentences.

He was taken from HMP Edinburgh to hospital, thought to be the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, on Wednesday.

It comes just over two months after he was taken to hospital after falling unwell in January.

He is serving a life sentence for raping and murdering Polish student Angelika Kluk, 23, and hiding her body under the floor of a Glasgow church in 2006.

The killer, who is in his mid-70s, is also serving life terms for the murders of 15-year-old schoolgirl Vicky Hamilton, of Redding, near Falkirk, in 1991, and 18-year-old Dinah McNicol the same year.

Their bodies were found 17 years later, buried in the garden of his former home in Margate, Kent.

A spokesman for the Scottish Prison Service said: “We cannot comment on individual prisoners.”

Tobin has been treated in hospital a number of times in recent years, including in February 2016 when he was taken to the city’s Royal Infirmary by ambulance after he reportedly collapsed in his cell.

