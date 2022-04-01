Search

02 Apr 2022

Police seek details of males on bikes near where schoolgirl was shot at bus stop

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

01 Apr 2022 5:25 PM

Police investigating the shooting of a teenage girl are appealing for information on a group of males on bikes who were near the scene at the time.

The 15-year-old is still recovering at home after she was seriously injured while standing at a bus stop in Toxteth, Liverpool, on her way home from school on March 1.

A 20-year-old man also suffered a non life-threatening gunshot injury to his hand in the incident on Upper Warwick Street at about 5.10pm.

Rio Jones, 18, of Jermyn Street, Toxteth, has been charged with two counts of attempted murder, possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and possession of a controlled drug.

On Friday, one month on from the shooting, Merseyside Police released a picture of four males on bikes, who appear to have their faces covered.

A force spokesman said the group was in the area of Lodge Lane and then Upper Warwick Street at the time of the incident and may have vital information.

Detective Chief Inspector Rachel Wilson said: “I understand that this is not the clearest image but we hope that motorists or members of the public who were in the area that evening will remember seeing the group together either before or afterwards and know who they are.

“It is only by sheer good fortune that the young girl was not killed by the reckless firing of a gun in a street in the middle of the day.

“This sort of behaviour cannot and will not be tolerated and we know that the members of our local communities will want to see the people responsible behind bars.

“I would ask anyone who has any information which could help our investigation contacts us as a matter of urgency.

“There is no room for guns on the streets of Merseyside and we will do everything we can to ensure justice is served but we also need our communities to come forward with the names of those involved so that we can take positive action to continue to keep our streets safe.”

Anyone with information can submit it via mipp.police.uk, DM @MerPolCC on Twitter or contact @CrimestoppersUK anonymously on 0800 555 111.

