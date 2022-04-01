Search

02 Apr 2022

Prior permission from inspector needed for strip searches in two London boroughs

Prior permission from inspector needed for strip searches in two London boroughs

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

01 Apr 2022 6:55 PM

Prior permission from a police inspector will be needed in two London boroughs before any child can be strip-searched, according to measures introduced following the Child Q scandal.

The Metropolitan Police said it is introducing a pilot across Hackney and Tower Hamlets where an inspector will need to give approval before a strip-search takes place.

This will ensure “appropriate oversight of such an intrusive intervention”, Deputy Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor said.

The pilot is to be trialled in the two north-east London boroughs before the force considers expanding it across the capital.

The measure is in addition to existing requirements, that a conversation with a supervisor should take place and an “appropriate adult” be present.

The case of Child Q – a  15-year-old black schoolgirl who was strip searched by police while on her period after being wrongly suspected of carrying cannabis – has drawn outrage from the public and politicians.

The search, by female Metropolitan Police officers, took place in 2020 without another adult present and in the knowledge that she was menstruating, a safeguarding report found.

The Local Child Safeguarding Practice Review, conducted by City & Hackney Safeguarding Children Partnership (CHSCP), concluded the strip-search should never have happened, was unjustified and racism “was likely to have been an influencing factor”.

Three police officers have been investigated for misconduct by the Independent Office for Police Conduct, which is finalising its report.

Scotland Yard has apologised and said the incident “should never have happened”.

In a letter to the Mayor of Hackney, Mr Taylor said the force has been “deeply affected by the depth of feeling generated by this incident and understand that we need to do something different to address these ongoing concerns”.

He said: “I recognise that the events surrounding Child Q have, understandably, generated high emotion and anger and I want to listen and respond to communities to build trust where it has been lost.”

He said the force has not been “waiting for reports to be written” and has requested a review of the protocol for officers working in schools.

And he said Police Encounter Panels have been set up in the boroughs to review and scrutinise incidents of community concern as quickly as possible after the event.

It has also committed to ensure that “adultification” training is delivered to all frontline officers in the boroughs, he said.

It is highly likely that adultification – where black children are perceived as older – was a factor in the Child Q case, the safeguarding review found.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media