Search

02 Apr 2022

Boris Johnson’s Downing Street record of U-turns

Boris Johnson’s Downing Street record of U-turns

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

01 Apr 2022 6:55 PM

Boris Johnson managed to stage two U-turns in the space of a few hours on the controversial issue of LGBT conversion therapy.

Since entering Downing Street in 2019, the Prime Minister has been forced to stage numerous policy reversals and climbdowns despite a healthy Tory majority since his general election victory in December 2019.

This is a list of more than 40 issues over which he and his ministers have been accused of making a U-turn.

2020

– May

Visa surcharge for overseas NHS staff

– June

Ending remote voting in Parliament

Reopening of primary schools before the summer break

Provision of free school meals over the summer

Plans for a centralised NHS Covid contract tracing app

Air bridges to end blanket quarantine for travellers from safe countries

– July

Allowing Huawei access to the UK 5G network

– August

Ending the ban on evictions during Covid

Awarding A-level grades by algorithm

Wearing face masks in schools

– September

Ending the badger cull

Ending work from home advice

Exempting Parliament bars from a curfew on alcohol sales

– November

Closing the furlough scheme

Suspending the commitment to spend 0.7% of national income on foreign aid

Provision of free school meals over the Christmas holidays

Family gatherings over Christmas

2021

– January

Reopening of schools just one day after they were allowed back

Review of workers’ rights following Brexit

– March

Public inquiry into a proposed new coal mine in Cumbria

– April

Immunity from prosecution for troops accused of war crimes overseas

Inquiry into the leak of Boris Johnson’s texts with Sir James Dyson

– June

Resignation of Matt Hancock as health secretary after breaking Covid rules

– July

Blocking MPs from voting on cut to foreign aid

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak refusing to self-isolate

– August

Plans for an international travel “amber” list

– September

Vaccine passports for nightclubs

Raising national insurance in breach of Conservative manifesto commitments

Suspending the pensions triple lock in breach of Conservative manifesto commitments

– October

Proposed reform of the planning system

Emergency visas for workers in key sectors

Discharge of raw sewage into rivers by water companies

Overhaul of Commons standards system after Owen Paterson found to have breached the rules on paid lobbying

– November

Plans to go ahead with the eastern leg of HS2

– December

Reintroduction of pre-departure Covid tests for travellers

2022

– January

Making the housing industry pay to remove dangerous cladding scandal

Mandatory Covid vaccination for NHS staff

– February

Banning mobile phones in schools

Scrutiny of trade deals by MPs

Ban on imports of fur and foie gras

– March

Visas for Ukrainian refugees

MPs earnings from second jobs

Closure of fracking sites

LGBT conversion therapy

LGBT conversion therapy (again)

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media