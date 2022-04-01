Search

02 Apr 2022

More wintry weather on the way for first weekend of April

More wintry weather on the way for first weekend of April

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

02 Apr 2022 1:25 AM

More wintry weather is on the way this weekend, the Met Office has warned.

The national forecaster has issued a yellow weather warning for ice which could cause “some injuries from slips and falls” and “possible travel disruption” in eastern areas on Saturday morning.

Covering the eastern half of the country including the Scottish Borders, Northumberland, Durham, North Yorkshire, the East Riding of Yorkshire and Lincolnshire, the warning lasts from midnight until 10am on Saturday.

The icy weather this month comes after the UK experienced its sunniest March since 1929.

Northern Ireland basked in 90% more sunshine than average for the month, with a total of 192.5 hours of sun.

Scotland saw 64% more sun than usual, with a total of 160.1 hours.

The bright outlook was replicated across the UK, with England seeing its second sunniest March at 168.1 hours and Wales its fifth sunniest with 157.9 hours.

Met Office meteorologist Dan Stroud said overnight temperatures would be several degrees colder than the average for the time of year, with cities across the UK experiencing below freezing conditions.

Mr Stroud said the wintry weather, which is being caused by Arctic air crossing the UK, is set to continue through the weekend.

He said: “It’s generally dry and cold, if not slightly less cold than we have had for the next few days.

“We’ve got an Arctic air flow established at the moment, that’s coming from a cold source.

“So we’ve basically got cold, clear air established across the UK.

“There’s also a lot of clear and sunny skies, especially to the western parts of the UK.”

Mr Stroud said temperatures should climb from around 10C averages over the weekend to around 14C on Monday as the Arctic air system moves away.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media