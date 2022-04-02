Search

02 Apr 2022

What the papers say – April 2

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

02 Apr 2022 5:25 AM

The nation’s papers are led by Covid-19 infections hitting an all-time high and the cost-of-living crisis.

The Guardian and FTWeekend lead on the spike coming on the verge of the Easter holidays.

The Independent leads with NHS chiefs warning the end of free Covid-19 tests is “premature” as cases soar.

Elsewhere, the iweekend says Chancellor Rishi Sunak has been urged to “wake up” to the UK’s cost-of-living crisis as millions of Britons struggle to pay their bills.

The Daily Telegraph reports the Government is looking at plans to build “thousands” of onshore wind turbines in a bid to increase the nation’s wind power capacity.

The Daily Star slams “mega rich” energy bosses for “lecturing” Britons on how to save money on their power bills.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mail says the Duke of York’s daughters have been named in a High Court financial dispute.

Andrew “wants to be at Queen’s side” for her Platinum Jubilee celebrations, according to the Daily Express.

The Times reports the UK’s “most advanced portable missile system” is believed to have shot down a Russian helicopter on its first use in Ukraine.

The Sun carries England’s draw for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

And the Daily Mirror leads with comments from a friend of Maddie McCann suspect Christian Brueckner.

