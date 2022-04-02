Search

02 Apr 2022

Sophie sends message to mark World Autism Day

Sophie sends message to mark World Autism Day

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

02 Apr 2022 1:25 PM

The Countess of Wessex said not enough people understand what it is like to be autistic and how hard life can be without support.

Sophie, patron of the National Autistic Society, spoke out to mark World Autism Day.

The countess thanked those supporting autistic people around the country in the message, which was released by Buckingham Palace.

She said: “Today is World Autism Day, and as Patron of the National Autistic Society, it’s fantastic to see the brilliant young people, adults and organisations who have spent this week celebrating what makes them different, and promoting a better understanding of autism.

“Almost everyone has heard of autism, but not enough people understand what it’s actually like to be autistic: the different perspectives, passions and skills autistic people can have, and how hard life can be if you don’t have the right support.

“That is why today, and World Autism Acceptance Week this week, is so important. It gives us the opportunity to get talking about autism, and to learn more about what it’s like to be autistic, from autistic people.

“I want to thank everyone who has shared their stories and experiences, and all those who work tirelessly to support autistic people across the UK.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media