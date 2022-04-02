Search

02 Apr 2022

Light aircraft destroyed after crashing into property in Oxfordshire

Light aircraft destroyed after crashing into property in Oxfordshire

Reporter:

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

02 Apr 2022 9:55 PM

A small plane has been destroyed after crashing into a property in Oxfordshire, fire crews said.

Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said it arrived at the scene of the collision in Upper Heyford, near Bicester, at around 12.18pm on Saturday, and shared a dramatic photograph of the crumpled aircraft beside a damaged exterior wall.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) said it has launched an investigation into the accident.

A spokesperson for Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said one person was taken to hospital following the crash.

They said: “At 12:18 Today Crews from Bicester, Deddington and Banbury supported by our specialist rescue tender crew from Kidlington Fire Station and water carrier from Wheatley attended to support our colleagues from Thames Valley Police and South Central Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust with a light aircraft crash at Upper Heyford.

“Crews worked closely with our colleagues from other agencies to bring the incident to a safe conclusion with one person being taken to hospital.”

AAIB said its inspectors have begun searches at the scene.

The branch said: “An accident in Upper Heyford, Oxfordshire, involving a light aircraft has been notified to the AAIB.

“An investigation has been launched into the accident and a team of inspectors are at the accident site gathering evidence.”

News

