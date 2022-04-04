Search

04 Apr 2022

Douglas Ross cancels campaign events after testing positive for Covid-19

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

04 Apr 2022 12:55 PM

The leader of the Scottish Conservatives has become the latest MSP to test positive for coronavirus.

Douglas Ross announced on Monday that he had contracted the virus, and said he would be cancelling campaign events set to be held this week ahead of local elections.

The MP for Moray, and MSP for the Highlands and Islands, said: “Unfortunately, I’ve had to cancel events this week as I’ve tested positive for Covid.

“I’m looking forward to getting back out on the campaign trail soon to talk about how Scottish Conservative candidates will deliver local action on local issues.”

Last week, Deputy First Minister John Swinney said he had tested positive, while Justice Secretary Keith Brown also had the virus.

Mr Ross was expected to take to the campaign trail in Peebles on Monday ahead of council elections in May.

