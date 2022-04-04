Search

04 Apr 2022

Jeremy Vine forced off air after power fails

Jeremy Vine forced off air after power fails

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

04 Apr 2022 4:25 PM

Jeremy Vine has been forced off air on Channel 5 after a “significant” power outage at ITN Productions.

The daily talk show was replaced with re-runs of Million Pound Home after power and the back-up generator reportedly failed early on Monday.

Staff at ITN Productions received an email at 8.30am which said there had been “significant power outage” at the building in Gray’s Inn Road in central London.

An update at 9am said if they were working from home they “won’t be able to access certain things”.

Staff camped in the building’s foyer as they waited for the issue to be resolved.

On Twitter, Vine said: “Sorry to say, we didn’t make it to air today.

“Questions will be asked of the emergency generator, and the emergency backup generator.

“But nice to get some quality catch-up time with my esteemed co-presenter @StormHuntley.”

Earlier in the morning, a hopeful Vine said: “Power cut @ITNProductions so we are all in reception.

“Here’s hoping @JeremyVineOn5 is with you at 0915.”

Channel 4 News and ITV News were both up and running for their lunchtime bulletins, while ITV Meridian has covered the ITV London bulletins, ITN said.

In a statement, ITN added: “A power outage this morning has affected a number of buildings and businesses in the Gray’s Inn Road area.

“We have therefore moved to our backup protocols to protect our news output, which has continued to air today.”
 

