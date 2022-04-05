Search

05 Apr 2022

What the papers say – April 5

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

05 Apr 2022

The West’s response to the war, the privatisation of Channel 4 and the latest from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) are among the topics splashed across the nation’s papers.

The Times leads on a call for “maximum” sanctions on Russia from the UK, while the i and the Financial Times report on an apparent split between France and Germany on repercussions for Russia.

The horrors of war have “shocked” Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, according to the Daily Express, with the Daily Mirror carrying a letter addressed to ordinary Russians.

Metro reports civilians are being “killed for kicks” in Ukraine.

The Daily Telegraph leads on the Government’s decision to continue with the privatisation of Channel 4.

Gyms, hospitals and shops getting the green light from the equalities watchdog to offer single-sex services is splashed by the Daily Mail.

The Independent and The Guardian have the latest warning from the IPCC.

The death of EastEnders star June Brown fills the front of The Sun.

And the Daily Star reports on continued travel delays as hundreds of flights are cancelled ahead of Easter.

