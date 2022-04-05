Search

05 Apr 2022

Football manager turned provost on mission to help Ukrainian refugees

Football manager turned provost on mission to help Ukrainian refugees

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

05 Apr 2022 8:55 AM

A former football manager is helping to deliver humanitarian aid to refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine.

Jim Leishman, who had two spells as the manager of Scottish side Dunfermline FC before becoming the Provost of Fife, is part of  a group from the area who are driving to Poland with supplies for those escaping the conflict.

He said local volunteers had been “working for ages to put this humanitarian aid together”.

He then spoke to a council colleague and “asked if I could help in any way” and said that had resulted in him joining the trip.

Organisers have collected “medical supplies, nappies, bandages, shoes for the kids and adults, everything you can imagine”, he said.

It is now being taken to Poland in two minibuses and two vans.

Mr Leishman told BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme that the situation in Ukraine was “horrendous”, with “people of all ages being killed and shot”.

He said: “That is why the local community has responded to this.

“I would hate that one day my family had to pack a bag and flee from my village and I am left with my son to stand and fight the enemy.

“I would hate to be in that position.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media