Musician admits murdering teenager Bobbi-Anne McLeod

A musician has pleaded guilty to the murder of 18-year-old student Bobbi-Anne McLeod.
Cody Ackland, 24, entered the plea during a plea and trial preparation hearing at Plymouth Crown Court on Tuesday.
Ackland spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth and admit murdering the teenager on a date between November 19 and 23.
Prosecutor Richard Posner asked for the sentencing hearing to be adjourned due to outstanding pathology reports to be served.
Close family members of the teenager, including her mother, father and brother, sat in the court room while friends watched proceedings on a video link from an adjacent court.
