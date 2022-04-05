Police officer in court charged with sexual assault

A Metropolitan Police officer has appeared in court accused of sexually assaulting a fellow police officer while on duty.
PC Joseph Demir, of Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire, appeared at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday charged with one count of sexual assault towards a man.
Demir, 24, spoke only to confirm his name, address and date of birth.
The case has been sent to Westminster Magistrates’ Court for a further hearing on April 28.
Demir, who has been placed on restricted duties, was released on bail with conditions.
The conditions are not to contact the complainant directly or indirectly.
