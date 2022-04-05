Search

05 Apr 2022

Just Stop Oil activist got ‘hundreds of death threats after football protest’

Just Stop Oil activist got ‘hundreds of death threats after football protest’

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

05 Apr 2022 1:55 PM

A protester said he has received “hundreds” of death threats since disrupting a Premier League football match by tying himself to a goalpost.

Louis McKechnie, 21, was charged with pitch encroachment and aggravated trespass after the incident at Goodison Park during the game between Everton and Newcastle United last month.

Speaking during a press conference for Just Stop Oil in London, the mechanical engineering student said: “They (fans) were chanting, screaming at me, hoping that it worked – hoping that my air was cut off long enough to really feel it.

“I hated the idea of ruining these people’s favourite pastime, but these people have a right to know what is coming, that their lives are on the line too so they can act accordingly.

“Since doing this action I’ve received hundreds of death threats. I don’t think I can ever return to Liverpool or Newcastle again. I have court there in a few weeks and I expect I will be in quite a lot of trouble with the locals.

“But I will go there and be responsible for my actions. Whatever repercussions I face, I will face with my head up high.”

Campaigners have said they will “continue to put their bodies on the line” for the cause.

It came as protests entered a fifth day, blocking access to oil terminals in locations such as Essex, Warwickshire and near Heathrow Airport, demanding that the Government stops new oil and gas projects.

More than 275 protesters, including members of affiliated group Extinction Rebellion, were arrested in the first four days of action, police said.

Tactics have seen protesters glue themselves to roads and dig disruptive tunnels near oil terminals, and invade football pitches.

On Monday, a stark report by the UN called for “substantial reductions” in the use of fossil fuels to curb climate change.

The Government will set out a new energy strategy on Thursday, with expectations of support for offshore wind and new nuclear reactors, but not cheap onshore wind, amid clashes over whether to speed up the shift away from oil and gas or boost domestic fossil fuel supplies.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media