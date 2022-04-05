Search

05 Apr 2022

Man who knifed neighbour had personality disorder but was not mentally ill

Man who knifed neighbour had personality disorder but was not mentally ill

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

05 Apr 2022 4:25 PM

A jury trying the case of a man who stabbed his neighbour to death was given the task of deciding whether his diagnosed personality disorder gave him a defence to murder.

Can Arslan, 52, killed Matthew Boorman on the victim’s front lawn in Walton Cardiff, near Tewkesbury, Gloucestershire, on October 5 last year.

He also knifed the victim’s wife Sarah in the leg before forcing his way into the home of Peter Marsden and stabbing him eight times.

Arslan, who has a paranoid, unstable and antisocial personality disorder, had been threatening to kill Mr Boorman and other neighbours for years.

In the wake of the attacks, he feigned symptoms of psychosis, including hearing voices telling him to kill, and amnesia of the event, and also claimed to be suicidal.

Two forensic psychiatrists agreed Arslan was not mentally ill but were divided on whether his personality disorder should lessen the offence to one of manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

Arslan’s condition manifested itself in extreme anger and aggression to perceived slights and an overinflated sense of his own importance, the jury at Bristol Crown Court was told.

The defendant had a tendency to believe others were jealous of him and make “grandiose” claims about his exploits.

Dr John Sandford said CCTV footage of the attacks makes it clear that Arslan was aware of what he is doing in the present moment.

He said Arslan was able to understand and respond to people screaming at him, telling one neighbour: “You’re next.”

When confronted by police brandishing a Taser, the defendant dropped the knife and got to his knees.

“It’s quite clear he knows what’s going on and why he’s been arrested,” Dr Sandford said.

The doctor noted that, although he was not mentally ill, Arslan would routinely make narcissistic and false claims about himself.

“What I mean by that is that he just makes up things to make himself look good – claims about having money, having rich relatives, having gangsters in the family,” Dr Sandford said.

“His self image was of a proud and a hard man, a very tough man who had done military service.”

The witness added: “(Arslan) is an angry man who in quite a controlled way is acting out his rage by taking someone else’s life.”

But Dr Sally Foster, who conducted a psychiatric examination for the defence, said Arslan’s personality disorder diagnosis might provide a defence to murder.

She found that, although the defendant appeared to be rational during the attacks, the decision to go out and kill was not rational.

Dr Foster found “impaired mental functioning was a significant contributing factor to the defendant’s acts”.

She said he was more likely than others to lose control in circumstances where he feels threatened.

Dr Foster said Arslan’s personality disorder amounted to an abnormality of mental function, but said it was for the jury to decide whether that was sufficient to lessen the offence from murder to manslaughter.

Arslan was found guilty of murder by the jury on Tuesday and will be sentenced later.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media