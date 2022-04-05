Search

05 Apr 2022

Buyers interested in Channel 4 are expected from around the world, says minister

Buyers interested in Channel 4 are expected from around the world, says minister

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

05 Apr 2022 6:25 PM

The Government expects “a lot of interest from around the world” as it plans to sell Channel 4 to a private owner, a minister said.

Culture minister Lord Parkinson of Whitley Bay made the claim as he faced scrutiny from peers about the decision to sell the publicly-owned broadcaster.

The minister was also told that announcing the plans while MPs are not sitting was an “appalling” move.

In the Lords, Labour peer Lord Dubs asked: “If the Government insists on pursuing this policy, what safeguards will there be against a foreign company buying Channel 4 and there will be yet another of our major media owned by people outside this country?”

Lord Parkinson replied: “Like the sale of any Government asset, the sale of Channel 4 would need to meet a careful assessment process to ensure value for money for the taxpayer.

“Further detail will be set out in the White Paper to address that.”

He added: “We expect a lot of interest from around the world in Channel 4.”

The minister earlier told Liberal Democrat peer Lord McNally Channel 4 will be an “attractive proposition” because of its success.

Lord McNally also asked the minister to “publish immediately the consultation which was completed over six months ago and which has not yet seen the light of day on which the Secretary of State (Nadine Dorries) is allegedly making this decision”.

He added: “Is he not ashamed that this extraordinarily well-run company is being dealt with in this way? A shabby decision made in an appalling way while the House of Commons is in recess.”

Lord Parkinson replied: “The responses to the consultation will be published alongside the White Paper to which I alluded in my initial answer.

“I disagree deeply with the rest of his question. The Government values highly Channel 4 and the part it plays and has played for 40 years in our broadcasting ecosystem.

“We want to ensure that its next 40 years and beyond are just as successful and it can flourish.

“It is doing that in a very rapidly changing and increasingly competitive media landscape.

“Channel 4 is uniquely constrained by its current ownership model and its current access to capital.”

Conservative former minister Lord Deben also expressed opposition to the Government’s proposals.

He asked: “If a former constituent came up to me in the street and said, ‘Lord Deben, given Covid, the disastrous Brexit, the European war, the cost-of-living crisis, why has the Government thought it urgent to bring forward something for which there is no public demand and real opposition across the House?’”

Lord Parkinson said not all constituents would “phrase it like that”, adding: “The risks of doing nothing are to leave Channel 4 reliant on linear advertising.

“Currently, 74% of its income comes from linear advertising, which is a part of the broadcasting landscape which is changing rapidly, trying to compete with the likes of Netflix, which spent £9.2 billion on original content in 2019, compared to £2.1 billion from all of the UK’s public service broadcasters.

“We want to make sure that Channel 4 is fit for the future so it can continue to thrive and flourish.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media