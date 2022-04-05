Search

06 Apr 2022

James Tait Black Prizes: Shortlist announced for UK’s oldest literary honours

James Tait Black Prizes: Shortlist announced for UK’s oldest literary honours

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

06 Apr 2022 1:25 AM

The shortlist for the UK’s oldest literary prize has been announced.

The James Tait Black Prizes have been awarded since 1919, with previous winners including famous names as Graham Greene, Muriel Spark, Evelyn Waugh and Martin Amis.

They honour works of both fiction and biography, with the winning authors in the two categories each picking up a £10,000 prize.

The awards, presented by the University of Edinburgh, are also the only major British book prizes to be judged by literature scholars and students.

The eight books shortlisted across both categories have been selected from more than 400 works which were submitted.

The books in the running for the fiction prize include a collection of short stories exploring real and imagined portrayals of Englishness and a novel inspired by one of the first, black, female doctors in the United States.

Also nominated are a book depicting life in south London through a series of vignettes, and a debut novel about families, relationships and two young men falling in and out of love.

The four novels shortlisted for the  fiction prize are: English Magic by Uschi Gatward, Libertie by Kaitlyn Greenidge, A Shock by Keith Ridgway and Memorial by Bryan Washington.

Speaking about the shortlist, fiction judge, Dr Benjamin Bateman, of the University of Edinburgh, said: “At a time of extreme geopolitical unrest, these impressive works of contemporary fiction remind us of the local attachments and everyday intimacies that sustain people during difficult times.”

The shortlist for the biography prize includes a collection of essays reflecting on black performance in America on the stage and on the screen, and an autobiographical exploration of the role and meaning of Indian classical music.

Also in the running is a translated memoir telling the story of a Russian-Jewish family over the course of a century and a biography that delves into the life and work of writer – and former James Tait Black prize winner –  DH Lawrence.

The shortlisted biographies are: A Little Devil in America: In Praise of Black Performance by Hanif Abdurraqib; Finding the Raga: An Improvisation on Indian Music by Amit Chaudhuri; In Memory of Memory: A Romance by Maria Stepanova, translated by Sasha Dugdale and Burning Man: The Ascent of DH Lawrence by Frances Wilson.

Biography judge, Dr Simon Cooke, of the University of Edinburgh, said: “Whether alighting on literature or film, music or painting, photography, diaries or everyday gestures, each of the shortlisted books this year is both an illuminating inquiry into the relations between life and art, and a vivid, surprising and exhilarating artistic performance in its own right.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media