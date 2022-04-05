Search

06 Apr 2022

People with psychosis who were scared of leaving home ‘helped by VR’

People with psychosis who were scared of leaving home ‘helped by VR’

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

06 Apr 2022 1:55 AM

People who are scared of leaving their home have been able to step outside through a virtual reality (VR) therapy that has the potential to reach many people, researchers have said.

The technology has been used to provide psychological therapy, taking away the need for a real-life therapist.

It takes patients on virtual visits outside the home, allowing them to experience interacting with others, and take part in everyday scenarios like buying a coffee or visiting a doctor.

The gameChange virtual reality program targets a problem that is common in people diagnosed with psychosis – intense fears about being outside in everyday situations.

For many patients, these fears develop into a severe agoraphobia, which means they avoid leaving the home, something that affects relationships with family and friends, their education and careers.

The therapy is designed to treat this condition, and take them from a housebound existence to life back in the world outside.

In the largest ever clinical trial of VR for mental health, which included patients with psychosis from Newcastle, the automated therapy worked well for patients diagnosed with psychosis.

According to the study, the biggest benefits were experienced by those with the most challenging psychological problems.

A gameChange trial patient said: “If anyone has the opportunity to do the virtual reality treatment, I really would recommend it because it’s made a lot of difference to me.

“After seven years of illness, I do feel so much better. I’ve been able to make eye contact with people more, without feeling really anxious, I’ve been able to walk down a street without worrying about anyone walking towards me.

“I’m now able to go into a café. I feel much more confident about going on a bus. I just feel so much more confident than I was.’

“We are delighted that gameChange has produced excellent results for people with some of the most challenging mental health problems. Individuals who were largely housebound have got back outside.

Professor Daniel Freeman, lead researcher at the department of psychiatry at the University of Oxford and NIHR Senior Investigator, said: “Virtual reality psychological therapy has come of age with gameChange.

“Over the past 25 years VR has been used in a small number of specialist mental healthcare clinics. It has supported in-person therapy delivered by a clinician.

“However, with gameChange, the therapy is built in, so it can be overseen by a range of staff. And it can be delivered in a variety of settings, including patients’ homes.

“We are delighted that gameChange has produced excellent results for people with some of the most challenging mental health problems. Individuals who were largely housebound have got back outside.

“Using today’s affordable and easy-to-use consumer VR equipment, we think gameChange will lead a transformation in the digital provision of evidence-based psychological therapy, with deployment at scale for treatments that really work.”

Researchers found the technology led to significant reductions in the avoidance of everyday situations and in distress.

However, the patients who benefited most were those who found it hardest to leave the house, and those with most psychiatric symptoms, such as severe anxiety, depression, delusions, and hallucinations.

The study found that after the therapy these patients were able to take part in activities they had previously found unthinkable.

A shortage of clinicians has meant that access to effective psychological therapies has limited, researchers say.

And it is worse for people with severe mental health difficulties, such as psychosis.

While patients are keen to try psychological interventions they rarely receive them.

Automated VR, with an in-built virtual coach, offers a solution to this problem.

The findings are published in The Lancet Psychiatry and was funded by the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR).

The program was developed by a team of university, health and industry experts including Oxford University spin-out OxfordVR, creators of immersive technology for mental health.

It is led by researchers at the University of Oxford and Oxford Health NHS Foundation Trust. Cumbria, Northumberland, Tyne and Wear NHS Foundation Trust (CNTW) is one of nine NHS Trusts involved in the programme.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media