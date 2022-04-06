Search

06 Apr 2022

Scientists discover microplastics in live human lungs for first time

Scientists discover microplastics in live human lungs for first time

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

06 Apr 2022 9:55 AM

Scientists have discovered microplastics in live human lungs for the first time.

Researchers from the University of Hull and Hull York Medical School also found microplastics in the deepest section of the lung, which was previously thought to be impossible due to how narrow the airways are.

Microplastics have previously been found in human cadaver autopsy samples, but this is the first study to show them in lungs from live people.

The research team say the findings show that inhaling microplastics is a route of exposure and will now help direct future studies on the impact microplastics could have on respiratory health.

The study, which has been published in Science of the Total Environment, found 39 microplastics in 11 of the 13 lung tissue samples tested – considerably higher than any previous laboratory tests.

Laura Sadofsky, lead author on the paper, said: “Microplastics have previously been found in human cadaver autopsy samples; this is the first robust study to show microplastics in lungs from live people.

“It also shows that they are in the lower parts of the lung. Lung airways are very narrow so no-one thought they could possibly get there, but they clearly have.

“This data provides an important advance in the field of air pollution, microplastics and human health.

“The characterisation of types and levels of microplastics we have found can now inform realistic conditions for laboratory exposure experiments with the aim of determining health impacts.”

Surgeons at Castle Hill Hospital in East Yorkshire supplied the live lung tissue, which was collected from surgical procedures carried out on patients who were still alive, as part of their routine medical care. It was then filtered to see what was present.

Of the microplastics detected, there were 12 types, which are commonly found in packaging, bottles, clothing, rope/twine, and many manufacturing processes.

There were also considerably higher levels of microplastics in male patients compared with females.

The study showed 11 microplastics were found in the upper part of the lung, seven in the mid part, and 21 in the lower part of the lung – which was an unexpected finding.

Ms Sadofsky said: “We did not expect to find the highest number of particles in the lower regions of the lungs, or particles of the sizes we found.

“This is surprising as the airways are smaller in the lower parts of the lungs and we would have expected particles of these sizes to be filtered out or trapped before getting this deep into the lungs.”

The study follows research published in March by the University of Hull and Hull York Medical School in which scientists recorded high levels of atmospheric microplastics during a year-long study at a site close to a busy northern trunk road.

Researchers found the most abundant microplastics were polyethylene from, for example, degraded plastic packaging or carrier bags; nylon, which may be from clothes; as well as resins, which could come from degraded roads, paint marking or tyre rubber.

They also found microplastics of the size and shape which are inhalable by humans.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media