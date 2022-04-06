Search

06 Apr 2022

Aintree race style expected to be bigger and brighter as crowds return

Aintree race style expected to be bigger and brighter as crowds return

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

06 Apr 2022 1:25 PM

Aintree race style looks set to be bigger and brighter than ever as crowds return after a two-year absence.

The Grand National Festival, which has not been open to the public since 2019 due to the coronavirus pandemic, ends with the world-famous steeplechase on Saturday but on Friday – Ladies Day – there is also competition off the track as punters compete in the style stakes.

Deana Taylor, of Felicity Hat Hire in Liverpool, has been providing headwear for the occasion and said that, following the break, people are going for a “bit extra”.

She said: “We have every colour, shape and style in here. Girls from Liverpool are not afraid to go for it – the bigger, the better in most cases.”

She said green and hot pink are the favourite colours of the season and everyone is making maximum effort.

“It has been such a pleasure to see people coming in for their hats for the races,” she said.

“We have some people who come in and label-drop – talking about Jimmy Choos and Gucci handbags – and then we have other girls who have been to Primark and the market.

“It doesn’t matter; the same amount of effort and thought has gone into every single outfit and I don’t think anybody has been in who hasn’t told me every little thing about what they’re planning to wear.”

Gill O’Neill, who owns dress shop Fairytale Endings in Liverpool’s Met Quarter shopping centre, predicted a colourful crowd.

She said: “People are going for it this year – things are a bit sort of brighter and maybe a bit more out there because I think people really want to be seen and make a bit of a splash.

“We’ve been selling a lot of bright colours – bright yellows and bright blues – and we are hoping it’s going to be a sunny day.

“A lot of people have been asking for big hats as well.”

Hairdresser Andrew Collinge said the uncertain weather means stylists in his salon will be getting through a lot of hairspray.

“I think the style at Aintree is excellent,” he said. “It is a really great occasion. It’s like a wedding really, and it is an occasion to dress up and really show off your style.

“Everyone always makes a great effort but this year maybe they might do a little bit more after two years off.”

Mr Collinge said this year he expects looks to have a 1960s vibe, influenced by television programmes such as The Ipcress File, and recommended an elegant low chignon for a look that will last whatever the weather.

“It’s a hairstyle that won’t let you down,” he added.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media