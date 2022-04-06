Search

06 Apr 2022

The Royal College of Music ranked global number one for performing arts

The Royal College of Music ranked global number one for performing arts

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

06 Apr 2022 7:55 PM

The Royal College of Music (RCM) has been ranked as the world’s leading institution for performing arts, according to new global rankings.

The London conservatoire, which was established in 1883, was named number one in the 2022 QS World University Rankings by subject.

This is the first time it has taken the top spot, overtaking The Juilliard School in New York which has held the position since 2016, when this categorisation was first introduced.

For the past six years, the London college has been ranked top in the UK and also in Europe for four of those years.

The RCM was established under a royal charter, with the Prince of Wales currently acting as president of the conservatoire.

Notable alumni of the institution include classical composers Samuel Coleridge-Taylor, Gustav Holst, Ralph Vaughan Williams, as well as musical theatre star Alfie Boe and theatre boss Lord (Andrew) Lloyd-Webber.

Director of the Royal College of Music, Professor Colin Lawson, said: “I am enormously proud of the entire RCM community.

“To be ranked as the global number one institution for performing arts reflects the dedicated work by the teaching staff, professors and professional services staff, all of whom work tirelessly to ensure that RCM students receive the best possible opportunities in an environment that closely mirrors the professional world.

“This result is testament to our ongoing commitment to our talented students who choose to study at this world-leading institution.”

Vienna’s University of Music and Performing Arts came second in the global rankings, while The Juilliard School took third and Conservatoire de Paris came fourth.

The Royal Conservatoire of Scotland (RCS) was the next highest placed UK institution coming fifth in the world.

The QS rankings aim to measure the “strength and quality of teaching, the quality and output of research activity, employability and the RCM’s international profile”.

Rankings are compiled from the opinions of academics and employers and from analysis of research output and impact.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media