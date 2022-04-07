Search

07 Apr 2022

What the papers say – April 7

What the papers say – April 7

07 Apr 2022 3:25 AM

The tax status of Rishi Sunak’s wife, the national insurance hike and new sanctions on Russia are among the topics on today’s front pages.

The Daily Mirror, The Independent and the i all lead on reports the Chancellor’s wife, Akshata Murty, has claimed non-domicile status to save on her tax bill.

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson’s statement that he has “absolutely no problem” with the rise in national insurance tax is front of Metro.

The Guardian reports the Prime Minister’s push for nuclear energy is splitting the Conservative Party.

Elsewhere, Mr Johnson’s comments on the debate around gender in sport are front page of the Daily Mail and the Daily Express.

The Sun reports that £250,000 worth of diesel has been stolen from a Royal Navy warship.

A plan to send armoured vehicles to Ukraine is reported on the front page of The Times.

The Financial Times says the West has imposed its “harshest” sanctions yet on Russian banks.

The story of a Ukrainian who survived a Russian attack on her village is front page of The Daily Telegraph.

And the Daily Star says an ex-P&O Ferries chef was “sacked for being a Brit”.

