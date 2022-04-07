Search

Guard at British embassy in Berlin due in court accused of spying for Russia

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

07 Apr 2022 3:55 AM

A security guard at the British embassy in Berlin accused of spying for Russia is due to appear in court on Thursday.

David Smith, 57, is charged with nine offences under the Official Secrets Act.

He is accused of collecting information from the embassy and passing it to a person he believed was a representative of the Russian state, among other allegations, according to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

Smith, who was extradited to the UK from Germany on Wednesday, is set to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

The British national, who was living in Potsdam, Germany, allegedly committed the offences between October 2020 and August last year.

He was arrested by German police on August 10 and was remanded in custody in the country.

Nick Price, head of the CPS special crime and counter terrorism division, said: “David Smith has been charged with nine offences contrary to the Official Secrets Act.

“He is accused of seven offences of collecting information with the intent of sending it to the Russian authorities, one of attempting communication and one of providing information to a person he believed was a member of the Russian authorities.

“After reviewing the case and authorising charges, we obtained an extradition warrant and worked closely with our German counterparts in order to bring Mr Smith back to the UK.”

