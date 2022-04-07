Search

07 Apr 2022

Sunak’s family accused of ‘sheltering’ from UK tax with wife’s non-dom status

Sunak’s family accused of ‘sheltering’ from UK tax with wife’s non-dom status

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

07 Apr 2022 10:55 AM

Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s family has been accused of “sheltering” itself from paying tax in the UK after it emerged his wife holds non-domiciled status.

Akshata Murty, estimated to be worth hundreds of millions of pounds, confirmed the arrangement that means she is not legally entitled to pay tax in Britain on foreign income.

Ms Murty, the fashion-designer daughter of a billionaire who married the Chancellor in 2009, insisted she pays taxes on all UK income and said the set-up is required because she is an Indian citizen. However, experts disputed this.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng defended the arrangement as “in order” as he struck out at the scrutiny of her finances as “completely unfair”, but was unable to rule out the status being used to reduce tax.

Labour frontbencher Ed Miliband said questions were legitimate as Mr Sunak’s immediate family “are sheltering a large part of their income from UK taxes”.

Ms Murty confirmed her “non-dom” status after the Independent website first reported it on the day the Chancellor’s national insurance hike took effect on Wednesday.

The arrangement means her permanent home is considered outside the UK despite the Sunaks occupying Downing Street.

Mr Miliband, the shadow climate change secretary, told BBC Breakfast: “The issue here that Rishi Sunak needs to answer – and I think we do need to be cautious about people’s spouses being brought into public domain but I think it is a legitimate question – which is, at a time when people are facing incredibly strained finances and Rishi Sunak is raising taxes, he says to pay for public services, we’ve got his immediate family sheltering a large part of their income from UK taxes.

“I think there is a legitimate public question about whether that is the right decision because he’s the guy asking us to pay more in taxes.”

Mr Kwarteng rejected the allegation as untrue, saying “sheltering sounds as if you’re evading things”.

“I think she’s been very clear, she’s been very transparent, the Chancellor’s been very transparent, and this non-dom status has been part of the UK tax system for more than 200 years,” he told BBC Breakfast.

The Cabinet minister said she pays tax “abroad” but was unable to say where, when asked if she pays all foreign tax in India or in a tax haven such as the Cayman Islands.

Asked on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme if Ms Murty is a tax avoider, Mr Kwarteng responded: “I don’t know anything about her tax affairs.

“What I do know is that she has been very clear about the fact she’s an Indian citizen, once she’s lived here for 15 years the non-domiciled status falls away so that will happen in a few years, I don’t know when.

“As far as I’m concerned that’s good enough for me and I think we can move on from that story.”

A spokeswoman for Ms Murty confirmed she holds non-dom status after reports surfaced.

“Akshata Murty is a citizen of India, the country of her birth and parents’ home,” the spokeswoman said.

“India does not allow its citizens to hold the citizenship of another country simultaneously.

“So, according to British law, Ms Murty is treated as non-domiciled for UK tax purposes.

“She has always and will continue to pay UK taxes on all her UK income.”

Professor Richard Murphy, the Sheffield University academic who co-founded the Tax Justice Network, questioned her statement, insisting that being a non-dom is a “choice” she can relinquish.

“Domicile has nothing to do with a person’s nationality,” he said.

“In other words, the claims made in the statement issued by Ms Murty are wrong, and as evidence, just because a person has Indian citizenship will never automatically grant them non-dom status in the UK.”

It is understood Mr Sunak declared his wife’s tax status when he became a minister in 2018 and the Treasury was also aware so that any potential conflicts could be managed.

Ms Murty is listed on LinkedIn as being director of capital and private equity firm Catamaran Ventures, gym chain Digme Fitness and gentlemen’s outfitters New and Lingwood.

She is also reported to hold a 0.91% stake in Infosys, which was founded by her now billionaire father.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media